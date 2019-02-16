Group to monitor today’s poll secretly in Nnewi

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THIRD Eye, an organization that monitors the environment secretly during elections is to operate in Anambra State in today’s election.

It is a pilot programme initiated by Mr. Uche Ubajaka, who is the project coordinator, in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and one of the registered election observers for the 2019 polls.

Among items to be used by the Third Eye for the monitoring include drones, ball pens, eye glasses, rings and wrist watches that have recording devices and cameras without attracting any attention. Ubajaka, the coordinator said: “The 2019 general election has attracted a lot of attention from within and outside the country and there is palpable fear in some quarters that some political actors have concluded plans to rig the outcome of the poll.

“Nigerians are genuinely concerned on the prospects of the sanctity of the exercise. It is as a direct result of the apprehensions here and there that the Third Eye Group decided to intervene in a manner that will complement INEC’s effort towards achieving free, fair and transparent election in at least a federal constituency, which the group has decided to adopt as a pilot project in this novel objective. “We want to alert the general public that we shall be deploying curtain edge technology to record in motion picture, all untoward behaviours in the 678 polling units across Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency under a pilot project.

“This is a novel initiative aimed at capturing and uploading on social media for all to see, all acts of brigandage, violence, thuggery, illegitimate movements on Election Day by political actors, compromised INEC workers and overzealous federal security agents.