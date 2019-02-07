Group raises alarm over plot to malign Kwara APC Guber Candidate

A political group, Ilorin Emirate for Buhari, IEB, has alerted the public to alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to impugn the reputation of governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC , in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazak by spreading false rumour about him.

In a statement the group’s Director of Publicity, Mr. Rotimi Sulyman released, it said it intercepted a plot to accuse Alhaji Abdulrazak of parading doctored West African Examination Council certificate with the view of bringing his name into disrepute.

The alleged planned smear campaign of the APC gubernatorial candidate, according to the group is allegedly being orchestrated by the leadership of PDP in the state.

“We have uncovered plot by sinister looking leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, who are gripped by fear of their imminent defeat at the polls to spread wicked lies about the academic qualification of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in our dear state, Alh. Abdulrahman Abdulrazak.

“The tissue of lies about our candidate is at the execution stage. Already they have photoshopped a West African Examination Certificate and about to go public with the document, claiming it is what Alhaji Abdulrazak submitted at the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, as his only academic qualification.

“The outlandish plot aimed at discrediting Alhaji Abdulrazak, a man who has distinguished himself in the business world where integrity in non-negotiable is a new low the PDP have hit under the cloak of playing politics.

“The PDP in Kwara are pressing the panic button just because of the world class reception Alhaji Abdulrazak’s candidacy has been receiving across the state. It is imperative for the plotters to know that their evil machination will not get traction with the voters who are hell bent in seeing an end to the Saraki’s hegemony and long misrule, which foisted poverty on the generality of the people of the state .

“No leader or ordinary member of PDP has this man’s gravitas and his growing popularity bode disaster for their political careers,” Sulyman wrote.

The group said the APC gubernatorial candidate’s life is like an open book adding that if anything it is the Senate President Bukola Saraki’s academic qualification that should be dogged by scandal.

It said: “He who must come into equity, must come with clean hands. Senate President Bukola Saraki claims to have graduated from Cheltenham College, and London Hospital Medical College, yet it is only his WAEC certificate that he submitted to INEC as his qualification. So who is fooling who?”