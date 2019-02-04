Group lauds Buhari on new NDDC boss

By Elizabeth Uwandu

PORT HARCOURT—THE Association of Ijaw Non-indigenes in Rivers State, INRS, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as Acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In a stataement, yesterday in Port-Harcourt, the President of INRS, Comrade Douye Kebbi, said that Brambaifa’s appointment was a demonstration of President Buhari’s commitment to reposition the Niger Delta region.

Kebbi, who is also the Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Movement of the Presidential Support Committee 2019, noted that Buhari understood the peculiarities and developmental needs of the region, hence, the appointment of a technocrat to the position.

The group also thanked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who they described as a harbinger of change, for his wonderful role he played in Brambaifa’s appointment, stressing that his developmental efforts towards the region had been witnessed by the people.

He said: “We congratulate Prof. Brambaifa for his well-deserved appointment. We urge him to use his wealth of experience to advance the course of infrastructural development in the region.”