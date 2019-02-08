Group flay APC’s call for redeployment of A’Ibom REC

A pressure group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM), has condemned the call by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party for the redeployment of Mr. Michael Igini, Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom, saying the call signified the lack of preparedness by the APC for free and fair election come Feb. 16th.

The group, in a press release on Wednesday, signed by its leader, Prince Emmanuel Sam, said the call was a last minute protest by the opposition who has seen that it “cannot win an election in a PDP dominated state.”

According to the group, “The mounting pressure on replacing an un-cooperating REC is despicable and highly condemnable. It is a clear sign of its unpreparedness for a credible, free and fair contest.”

“We at the Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, therefore condemn in strong terms the APC sponsored fake news on Mr. Igini. Even if federal government were to succumb to the increasing pressure of these desperate political jobbers, we urge Akwa Ibom people to reject all carriers of doom, and insecurity through the ballot. This state cannot afford to return to those evil days, we MUST arise to ensure peace and equitable development of Akwa Ibom State.”

The group further said that, “Apparently, APC is constantly suspicious of security chiefs that do not bend to their mendacious plan to exert the infamous ‘federal might’ on the people and would go to great length to ‘arrange’ the reposting of un- cooperating officers out of the state. Consequently, the state ranks the highest in terms of transfers of top security chiefs even when there is no armed crisis or insurgency. ”

” …The complete boycott of the peace and security conference recently organised by INEC in the state. The event was attended by all candidates of political parties contesting in the elections including the state governor, Elder Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Yet, APC candidates stayed away. Even the governorship candidate of APC, Mr. Nsima Ekere, entirely shunned the peace meeting citing unsubstantiated reasons for the boycott, “ the group said.