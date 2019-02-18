Group exhibition, Destiny for International Women’s Day

By Osa Mbonu, Arts Editor

Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, last week announced its first in-house female exhibition, titled Destiny which comes up on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The exhibition, the statement said, will run alongside another similar one titled Femme to celebrate the International Women’s Day on March 8, as well as launch a campaign on violence against the girl-child.

Destiny is expected to feature about 70 artworks by young female artists who are mostly in their 20s. Some of them are known and some unknown, but all the artists will enjoy equal participation because Alexis Galleries believe in giving young artists a platform to showcase their talents.

The general theme for Destiny, just as Femme is ‘Violence Against Women’ which interrogates dysfunctional behaviours by an intimate partner or ex-partner that causes physical, sexual or psychological harm, including physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviours. Rape is the most prevalent. In all that, women are often blamed when these things take place and some keep it to themselves due to stigmatisation.

Artists billed to showcase their works include Onyinye Zennia, Folasade Adebowale, Jolaoluwal Lawal, Obi Chigozie, Oby Okala Frances, Arogunmati Omoyemi, Uche Okonkwo, Imuede Adulphina, Bertha Onyekachi, Kesa Freda, Augustina Chinelo Obi, Sophia Omoh, Charity Ide, Ayo Olamide Adesola, Gbojubola Obatuyi and Lasode Opemipo.

Specifically, Kesa Freda will exhibit her work titled: Fruitfulness which the artist said is aimed at encouraging women to be fruitful, “not only in the sense of childbirth, but also in being productive economically.”

Folasade Adebowale’s work, Take it or leave it, will be on display. “This work is in circles because life itself is in circles,” says Adebowale. Her second work titled The Favoured one, will also be showcased.

Why me? a work by Okala Frances, is also expected to be on duty that day, while Imuede Adulphina’s Lily which speaks about the delicacy of the woman as lily flower will also be viewed.

Other works that will be exhibited that day include Gold fish has no hiding place and Virtuous Woman, a theme the artist, Uche Okonkwo, said she lifted from the Bible; Arogunmati Omoyemi (Expectation and Princess); Ayo Olamide Adesola (Preparation, Sitting Pretty and Less is more); and Lasode Opemipo, an abstract painter (Karma).

Jolaoluwal Lawal addresses Africa and her need for technological advancement with her work, Evening before Dawn, while Onyinye Zennia, using nails and thread as her medium, produced works titled Stuck in the vow and World Apart.

A statement from Alexis Galleries reads in part: “We are partnering with Women at Risk International Foundation, WARIF, a non-profit organisation founded by Dr. Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, in response to the high incidence of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking occurring amongst young girls and women across Nigeria. WARIF is a centre for sexual assault referral centre, established in 2016 to provide a safe haven for survivors of rape and sexual assault. They offer free medical care, counselling, shelter and legal aid to victims. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation.

“The WARIF Advocacy Through Arts, WTA is a new initiative by our organisation which seeks to create awareness: change behavioral patterns; and discourage gender-based violence in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.” The exhibition is supported by Pepsi, Heineken, Mikano, Amarula, Delta Airline, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia TV, Chocolate Royal, Art Café and The Homestores Limited. The exhibition runs till 15 March 2019.