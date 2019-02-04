Group demands apology from military over harassment of Ijaw monarch

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—AN Ijaw group, Order of Egbesu Brotherhood, has frowned at the alleged harassment of the Paramount Ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta State by soldiers, calling on the military authorities to tender an apology to the monarch and Ijaw people for “unwarranted harassment and unprovoked militarisation of the Ijaw Ancestral home, the Gbaramatu Kingdom and it’s King HRM Williams N. Ogoba, Oboro 11, in Delta State.”

In a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday, the leader of the group, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, described the monarch of Gbaramatu as the traditional and spiritual head of all Ijaw people by his title as the Agadagba (King/High Priest), noting that the actions of the military amounted to desecration of the revered stool.

Kemepadei said: “We have it on good authority that few days back, the Agadagba (King/High Priest) of Gbaramatu Kingdom, who was in a convoy, was harrased by men of the military in the area disregarded his traditional title and desecrated his stool, in the guise of searching for criminals.”