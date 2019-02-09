Group, Arewa community hold rally for Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo Eko Movement (SEM) in conjunction with Arewa community in Lagos organised a rally to drum support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress,APC, in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obáfémi Hamzat Kadir.

The rally which held at the national stadium was well attended as the Arewa Community leaders in Lagos turned up to register their support and intent to vote Mr. Sanwoolu in.

Speaking at the venue, the national coordinator of SEM, Engr. Funsho Elulade enjoined all Lagosians to vote for a greater and better Lagos, stressing that the group has been at the fore front of mobilizing grassroots support for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu from inception.

The rally saw thousands of the Arewa Support Group comprising of Arewa Council Chiefs, Arewa Community leaders and Arewa Market leaders with their followers in a show of solidarity for the APC governorship standard bearer at the National Stadium, Surulere, venue of the rally

Speaking at the rally, Chairman of Mile 12 Market Association, Alhaji Haruna Muhammadu who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Usnan stated that the Arewa group would deliver three million votes to the Lagos APC gubernatorial candidate on March 16, 2019.

Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu while expressing his gratitude to the Arewa community stated that he would improve on relationship with the Arewa market leaders and their people, urging the people to also vote for the presidential candidate of APC