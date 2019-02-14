Gov Ugwuanyi assists widows, wounded soldiers of Nigerian Army with N10m

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – WIDOWS of the Nigerian fallen and wounded soldiers in the fight against insurgency, 82 Division Enugu have received Ten million naira support from Enugu State government.

About 45 women, including 20 widows of soldiers who died in active service and 25 wounded soldiers in action were given cash assistance.

Presenting the cash to the widows and other beneficiaries on behalf of the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the special adviser to the governor on security matters, Rtd. Brigadier Gen. Fredrick Eze said the cash being disbursed was in fulfillment of the promise governor Ugwuanyi made to the widows on Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He commended the army for their unrelenting efforts in partnering with other security agencies in the state to make sure that the culture of peace is sustained, adding that the state government has done enough for the security operatives in the state in terms of the provision of necessary logistics.

“The state government has had a cordial working relationship with security agencies in the state and this is reflected in the relative peaceful the state has enjoyed over the years”. He said.

Eze used the medium to call on the security operatives to make sure that absolute peace is maintained in the state, before, during and after the general election that is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

While explaining that the 20 widows of the fallen soldiers will receive N300,000 each and 25 wounded soldiers will be given N160,000 each, the General Officer Commanding, (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Sadiq said that it was part of efforts put in place by the state government to rub smiles on the face of those whose husbands have given themselves in defense of the country.

He thanked the state governor for his support to the widows of the fallen soldiers and other beneficiaries, even as he called on them to make judicious use of the money.

“We heartily extend our condolences to those of you whose husbands have died or were wounded and we do pledge our continued support to you and your families”.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the widows, Mrs Peace Odaichi lauded the state government and Nigerian Army for their support to the widows of fallen soldiers.

She promised that they would make proper use of the money given to them.

Another beneficiaries who spoke on behalf of the wounded soldiers, Lance corporal, Harrison Unusotome commended governor Ugwuanyi for his large heart.