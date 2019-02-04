Gov Emmanuel promises more devt projects in Eastern Obolo if re-elected

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —AHEAD of the forthcoming general election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised that if re-elected into office for a second term his administration would embark on more development projects in Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of the state.

Emmanuel who made the promise when he took his campaign rally to the area disclosed that plans had been concluded by state government to take over community school in Eastern Obolo, especially those with high students population.

He noted that he would provide more employment, and empowerment opportunities to make the youths have reliable sources of livelihood, stressing that some youths would understand the economic importance of the coconut plantation sited in part of their community after few years.

APC crisis: Buhari postpones Zamfara campaign rally

He also told the crowd that the state government was interfacing with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, over the various uncapped oil wells in the area, with a view to erasing any controversy in the oil production status of the local government area, and ensuring that the exploration of oil in Eastern Obolo is handled by international oil companies that would benefit the people.

Earlier, Director General of Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation and former military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, thanked the people of Eastern Obolo for standing by the truth and supporting Governor Emmanuel, whom he described as a man of peace.