Gov Emmanuel enjoins A-Ibom youths to eschew violence

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AS Nigerians go out to cast their vote today, governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has appealed to the youths to eschew violence. Emmanuel who made the appeal yesterday in his state broadcast on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly election holding today,

He said, “Akwa Ibom State is universally acknowledged as a safe, peaceful and secure State. I beseech you to ensure that in exercising your civic right as a citizen, you maintain the peace and harmony that form the building blocks of our identity as a people.

“I enjoin our youths to eschew violence. We are all brothers and sisters who are wholly invested in the Akwa Ibom Project. No political office should cost the life of a single Akwa Ibom person or a visitor to the State.

“Let us abide by the biblical injunction in Proverbs 1:10 “My son if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.” Putting it in our dialect, “Eyen mi mme idiok owo ekpetap fi, kunyime” My dear people, please do not participate in any act that will cause the breakdown of law and order.