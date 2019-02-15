Gov. Bello calls for peaceful, rancour-free elections

Gov. Yahay Bello of Kogi on Friday urged the people of the state, and all relevant stakeholders, to work towards a peaceful, rancour-free and successful elections.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, quoted Bello as urging the electorate and political actors to conduct themselves in an orderly, mature and responsible manner before, during and after elections.

The governor warned troublemakers plotting to cause public disorder, through any form of anti-social behaviour, to desist in their own interest.

He said that the law enforcement agents had been fully mobilised to deal with any breakdown of law and order.

The governor called on INEC to be neutral and impartial so as to give Nigerians an indisputable election.

“Political actors and citizens must put the interest of the state above personal, group or primordial considerations,” the statement said.