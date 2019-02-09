GOtv brings Madrid derby to Nigeria

The 164th Madrid derby between fierce city rivals, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, taking place at the Wanda Metropolitano today will be broadcast live to Nigerian soccer fans on GOtv.

The two giants are meeting for the second time this season. The first encounter at Real’s Santiago Bernabéu in September ended goalless.

Two points separate the teams, with Atletico occupying the second position on the LaLiga standings with 44 points, while Real are third with 42 points. Real could, however, leapfrog their neighbors should they win and put themselves five points behind leaders, Barcelona, with whom they played a 1-1 draw on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The La Liga encounter, which will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 4 is exclusive to GOtv MAX subscribers.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has hit form right in time for the Los Blancos, as they won their last five games in all competitions before Wednesday’s draw. Also posting impressive performances for Santiago Solari’s side is the Brazilian wonderkid, Vinicius Jnr.

Atletico’s title chase suffered a blip on the back of a series of draws and a defeat to Real Betis in their last outing.