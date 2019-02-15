God, history will judge you, GKS tells INEC

By Sam Eyoboka

THE God’s Kingdom Society, (GKS), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to resist pressures to subvert the popular will, warning that God and history would judge them on how they acquit themselves in conducting the 2019 general elections.

In a press release issued by the church at her headquarters, Salem City, Warri, the GKS stated that as the body charged with the responsibility of administering elections in Nigeria, INEC should do her utmost to be non-partisan and that the chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his officers “must realise that they have the opportunity of a lifetime to write their names in gold…”, in that “a good name (with God) is rather to be chosen than great riches (of the world), and loving favour (from God) rather than silver and gold”, (Proverbs 22:1). Besides, “every one of us shall give account of himself to God” as stated in Romans 14:12.