Give INEC benefit of doubt, Amosun enjoins Nigerians

The Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and give it the benefit of doubt.

Reacting to the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections, as announced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), during inspection of some road projects in Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode, he said “as disappointed as we are as a nation, we should give them the benefit of doubt, because they said it was to give Nigerians a free, fair and credible election.”

The governor commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in a civil manner, following the announcement.

Amosun, who inspected ongoing road projects across Ogun East Senatorial district with his Deputy, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga and some members of his cabinet, assured the people that his government will work till the very last day in office.

On complaints in some quarters that his government neglected the district in project implementation, the governor noted that aside the construction of four flyover bridges, his administration has constructed Ejinrin-Oluwalogbon, Ikangba-Ilese roads in Ijebu-Ode and Oba Erinwole-Sabo road in Sagamu.

He inspected the Degun, Italapo-Obalende, Balogun Kuku-Oke Aje and Igbeba roads, in Ijebu-Ode, which are in various degrees of completion as well as the ongoing 250-bed modern hospital in Oke-Mosan, Adigbe and car wash-Adatan roads all in Abeokuta, the state capital.