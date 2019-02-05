Ghana Premier League clubs square off in the Betway cup

On the 19th and the 20th of January Ghana’s football scene was dominated by four teams who were battling out for the Betway Cup. The Lem Clay stadium which was already full to the brim was anticipating one match from each of the groups. They featured AshGold FC, Liberty Professionals FC, Aduana Stars FC, and Medeana FC.

With Betway sports betting now available in Ghana, did you know that you can bet on all the games you want? It could be football, basketball or even athletics. All you need is an internet connection to get started?

Matchday One: January 19, 2019.

Ashgold FC who was the host of the 4-Club Betway Football Championship was opening the tournament against Liberty Professionals at 1300GMT. I don’t mean to give you any spoilers, but Ashgold had the upper hand since they had been giving their opponents a tough time during the regionals. Moreover, they were in their backyard, so fans had come willing and ready to support them. But this did not mean that Liberty Professionals came unprepared. The Capital lads were also prepared to unleash their fury on the field.

On the 11th minute striker, Sadick Adams of the Miners scored the first goal giving them the much-needed confidence. However, the Liberty Professionals were not willing to be beaten standing as Elvis Kyei tried to pull a fast one on them, but it failed. It was clear that the next team was struggling to get an equalizer before the first half.

Again in the 88th minute, the home team scored another goal. Their opponent’s goalkeeper Fatau Dida could not save the powerful shot from Striker Quattara.

The match ended with Ashanti Gold 2-0 having secured a place in the finals.

Matchday 2: January 20, 2019.

Medeama stars thrashed Aduana FC five goals in the entire match. This is an impeccable beating which none of the fans saw coming. However, the star of the event was none other than Tahiti Awudu who marveled the crowds. The U-20 star manager to scored four goals in the match.

On the other hand, Aduana FC still walked out of the game with their head held high. About 15minutes to the whistle they managed to score one last goal. The match ended 5-2 as Medeana secured a place for themselves in the finals against Ashanti Gold.

The finals: January 21, 2019.

The four leading clubs who were battling out for the Betway Cup were reduced to two. It was all up to Ashanti Gold and Medeana FC to battle it out. As you would have thought the Miners won the cup 4-0 in their home ground. SaliaOuattara, Amos Kwomi Nkrumah, Mark Agyekum and Richard Ella Djodi scored for the winning team.

On the other hand, Medina’s TahiruAwudu was awarded the golden boot after the sensational four goals which he scored for his team, something that made them win.

How much do you follow Ghanian football? Let us know below.