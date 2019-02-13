Gang rape suspects at large, as victim’s father alleges threat to life

By Esther Onyegbula

Few weeks after the case of gang-rape was reported to the Police at Ijede Divisional Police Headquarters, Ikorodu, Lagos, none of the four suspects involved in the gang rape of the 15-year-old victim(names withheld) has been arrested.

The suspects identified as Dokun Ojo, Olawale Ojo and two others, allegedly attacked, gagged and gang-raped the victim who was returning from an errand on January 24 at Gberige area in Ikorodu.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim said: “I was attacked by the suspects while running an errand for my father at about 5p.m. on January 24. They gagged and raped me one after the other, and used their phone to video the act.

“I didn’t tell my family because I was scared as they threatened to kill me. They said they will upload the video on the internet if I open up to anyone. But when I could not keep it to myself any more, I had to open up to a friend in the church. It was my friend that talked to a family member, who informed my parents.”

The victim was taken to Ijede General Hospital in Ikorodu and medical reports confirmed that she was raped.

Victim’s father speaks

Her father told Vanguard: “My daughter was scared because they threatened her. She did not tell anybody what happened to her. I was at home when a relative and few church members came with my daughter to see me.

“They told us what happened to my daughter. After questioning her, we went straight to the Police to report the case.

“However, when the Police went to the main suspect’s house, they arrested his elder brother but his father attacked the policemen and during the process, the suspect escaped.

“Consequently, the Police arrested the suspect’s father and elder brother for assault. Later, his father was released while his elder brother was arraigned in court. After meeting his bail condition, he was released.

“Now the family of the main suspect is threatening to deal with me and my family if we don’t withdraw the case. They also attacked and beat up my son.”

NOPRIN reacts

Reacting to the development the Executive Director of Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, NOPRIN, Okechukwu Nwaguma, called on Lagos State Commissioner of Police to order the immediate arrest of the culprits and all those involved in the assault on Police officers and for obstruction of investigation and justice in the heinous crime.

“The case should be transferred to the Gender Unit of the state command for proper investigation and prosecution,” he added.