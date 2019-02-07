Ganduje makes U-turn, okays Sani Abacha Stadium for PDP presidential rally

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the contractor handling renovation works at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata to immediately demobilise to pave way for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to use the stadium for his rally.

Ganduje was the butt of public outrage over the directive to the contractor to mobilise to site, a directive that was taken in some sections of the polity as aimed at frustrating plans by the PDP to hold its rally.

The rally is expected to hold on Sunday.

A statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, however, indicated that the directive to the contractor to stop work does not affect ongoing overhaul of the Indoor Sports Complex.

The contractor, according to the statement, has been directed to remove all machinery from the precinct of the stadium till after the campaign rally, while the state’s darling team, Kano Pillars, have been told to use the Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari for its training sessions.

The general renovation of the stadium, it was disclosed, is aimed at giving the stadium a face-lift, including installation of new scoreboard, race track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadium.