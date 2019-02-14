Funke Adesiyan, Bimbo Akintola, Sunkanmi, others urge youths to shun violence in Ibadan rally

What was meant to be a road show for the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari almost turned a carnival as popular actors and actresses stormed the city of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, to rally support for President Buhari.

The road show, which went round the city of Ibadan saw residents of the town troop out to welcome the Nollywood actors and actresses, who were led by the Director of Creativity and Entertainment for women and youths Presidential campaign team, Honourable Funke Adesiyan.

From the popular Mapo hall where they converged before moving to different parts of the city, Adesiyan, who is also a member Central Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said she came to Ibadan with other celebrities to encourage people to support President Buhari’s re-election bid and urged youths across the state to shun violence during and after the election.

Popular faces such as Bimbo Akintola, Rose Odika, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, Damola Adegbite, Ijebu, Mustapha Gbolagade among others took the campaign to the people from one house to another dancing and sharing gifts as they reminded the excited crowd the importance of a violent-free election.

At every stop, more gifts were shared just as people did not miss the opportunity to bond with their favourite stars. Adesiyan and her colleagues, who were clad in white and red T-shirts, thrilled the people urging them to support the Buhari/Osinbajo project.

Speaking with newsmen after the rally that lasted for over seven hours, Adesiyan, maintained that her team was in Ibadanto canvass votes for Buhari, adding that “the message is for us to rally support for Buhari and urge the youth to shun violence during and after the election. I am a native of Ibadan and my people love me, so seeing them supporting our project confirmed the love they have for Mr President.”