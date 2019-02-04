Fresh trouble looms for Runtown as Ericmany insist contract breach case not over

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Ericmany Entertainment has once again insisted that Runtown’s claim of winning the contract breach case between him the label is false and misleading.

According to the General Secretary, Ericmany Entertainment, Johnson Adumike, after Runtown lost the first round of hearing in court, he filed two appeals. Contrary to Runtown’s claim, the label has come out to say that what Runtown mischievously called ‘winning’ the case is a temporary suspension of the court orders and stay of the trial, to enable the appeal Court hear Runtown’s appeals.

The management of Ericmany shocked the public last week when it stated that Runtown is yet to even file a defence to its claims that he owes more than N266m and an album and that their recording contract was still running before rushing to the social media to celebrate a supposed ‘victory’.

The record label which claimed its case with Runtown is a wider struggle to create awareness on the need to respect contracts, has released two Notices of Appeal filed by Runtown, and wondered how he won the case and still appealed.

Read the notice of appeal below:

NOTICE OF APPEAL 1