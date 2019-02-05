Fresh Democratic Party in Enugu, embarks on prayers for peaceful elections

The Fresh Democratic Party (FDP) in Enugu State, has embarked on seven days fasting and prayers for the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

The Enugu State Gubernatorial Candidate of the party, Mrs. Nnenna Anozie, stated this on Tuesday, at a campaign really in Enugu South Local Council Area of the state.

Anozie said that the essence of the fasting and prayers was to ask God to give Nigerians leaders, and not rulers, in the forthcoming elections.

She said that the seven days prayers and fasting which was tagged: “Nothing broken, Nothing Missing and Nothing Stolen’’, started on Feb. 2, and would end on Feb. 9.

The gubernatorial candidate said the last day would feature a rally on the major streets of Enugu metropolis.

She said the people’s neglect; joblessness and weeping, would be over if she was elected as governor of the state come March 2nd.

Anozie said that since 1999 till date, men, who had been at the helm of affairs in Enugu, had failed the people totally.

She urged Enugu people to trust women this time around, because it would not be business as usual.

According to governorship hopeful, her antecedents as a woman of integrity should be the guiding principle of the electorate when casting their votes.

Speaking at the event, the Enugu State Party chairman of FDP, Pastor Praise Edeh, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) welcomed the candidate and assured her that the electorate would not sell their votes.

Ede promised her his full support in the election, adding that he was pledging his personal backing because she had interest of the people at heart, and not because they were members of the same party.

He said that he had known Anozie for years; and described her as a great achiever, humble to the core and above all, an integrity leader.

In a related development, the state secretary of the party, Mr. Michael Obika, urged people of the state to vote for FDP to ensure accountability. (NAN)