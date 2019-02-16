Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers opens up on daughter’s paternity

By Ayo Onikoyi

Since former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, welcomed the birth of her daughter, Alisha, just over a year ago, she had been swimming in murky waters of controversy, especially concerning the identity of the father of the child, who, her one-time lover and singer, Mr 2Kay has come to claim as his own.

Although many have been besieging the reality star with questions on the identity of the father of the child, given how the pregnancy and birth of the girl was enshrouded in secrecy, but nothing of serious consequence ensued until she celebrated the child’s first birthday some months ago.

No sooner had she posted the picture of the little girl, with stirring birthday message than her old flame, Mr 2Kay, joined the fray with a message of his own.

“Happy birthday to my Sunshine (Alisha is one today) daddy loves you so much. May God keep on protecting you and showering His blessings on you endlessly my little princess and you look so much like your big brother,” he had posted

To which Gifty replied, “Only a mother knows the real true identity of her child’s father. Any other noise trying to stay relevant in the industry is nonsense.”

And Mr 2Kay had responded again, “When a true father loves his daughter, DNA so true.”

However, when Potpourri took the matter to the BBNaija alumnus to clear the air on the paternity of her daughter she obliged as much as she could.

“Well, a father is one who takes full responsibility of his child, who adores his child, who makes sure that an “ant” never reaches his child’s shoe lace. So, to answer your question, I’m keeping the identity of my daughter’s father (my husband) because we always protect those we truly love,” she said.

Speaking further she disclosed that she’s officially married to the father of her child and waved off Mr 2Kays’s claim.

“This is my second marriage and yes, it is official and ordained by God. Well, my first marriage was never official (which I thank God actually).The truth is, everyone is trying to make a name just by playing unnecessary stunts available on ground. Now, everyone is entitled to their own point of view whether ugly or stupid, but that doesn’t matter to me. I’ve got lots on my plate, especially now that I have a daughter in my life, that’s my number one priority and it will always be. But I will cross millions of miles if any soul drags my daughter’s name or tap her unnecessarily, whether knowingly or unknowingly, she’s my life. So any talk is pointless,” she said.