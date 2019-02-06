Foreigners’ participation in pro-Buhari rally (3)

-Mr. Adewusi Mayowa Serial Entrepreneur

The diplomatic ties between two countries especially in democracy is not expected to have political motives but rather, economic values for both nations.

The governors attending another country’s campaign rally is not a good sign as it may affect the diplomatic tie between the two countries in the nearest future if another party eventually wins the election.

-Mr Olarenwaju Akindele Cleric

Participation of foreign governors in a political rally of a country like Nigeria is a huge threat to the security of the nation.

How would a ruling party invite foreign eyes against opposition parties in a campaign few days to election?

That is a show of power against the opposition.

-Miss Gbemisola Ayoola Accountant

Election of officers for a country is the citizens’ duty not for foreigners. That is the more reason we are worried at this unusual development as it can pave way for non-Nigerians to illegally participate in the 2019 general election.

Also the presence of these Niger Republic governors at President Buhari’s rally signifies a direct assault on the credibility of the presidential election.

-Mrs Adanri Rita Secretary

We are Nigerians and we are to protect the dignity of our nation not exposing ourselves to foreigners who do not care if the nation collapses or not.

It is glaring that the rulling party, APC is so desperate to win the coming election and they are going too far with their desperation.

-Lawal Afeez Lekan Activist

This is bad for our nation and democracy. It shows the level of rigging that is going to take place and desperation of APC to return to office at all cost. One thing is certain though, Kano State is a battle ground for the two frontline candidates.

Mr. Tony Iyke, Public servant

It is was not a reasonable action because they are not citizens of this country. They are not even eligible to vote or voted for. They only increased the numbers of supporters during the rally. APC is so obsessed with having crowd at its rallies to create the impression that they have many followers.