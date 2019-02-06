Foreign Invasion: Present your evidence or bury your head in shame, Secondus dares Lai Mohammed

… Says INEC Too Quick To Respond, Explain Criticism

By Femi Bolaji

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus has challenged the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to present his evidence that the opposition was bringing in foreigners into the country to persecute the forthcoming general election.

He also took a swipe at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying the electoral umpire was “too quick to respond and explain” criticism, describing it as a trick.

Speaking at a rally organised by Taraba state government on Tuesday to welcome presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar, he said “we want to advise INEC to be careful because it is too quick to respond and explain, and that is a huge trick.

“We have seen your trick in Osun state but we are not convinced because the mandate of INEC is to conduct a free and fair election.

“We will continue to hammer that this one important election in the history of our country cannot be rigged.”

Speaking further, Secondus said “we shouted aloud that foreigners were entering into our country, but they had no answer to it because we have the evidence.

“And in today’s papers, they said the opposition are bringing in foreigners.

” I want to challenge Lai Mohammed to bring his evidence or bury his head in shame as usual, because you can’t raise issues without evidence.

“We have evidence of two governors from Niger attending a rally in Kano. If you have evidence against the opposition, come out with your evidence.”

Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said the APC administration had failed in the aspect of securing lives and properties.

He promised to address insecurity and create jobs for teeming unemployed youths if elected president on February 16.

He said, “I know Taraba is among the states battling insecurity, which my government on assuming office will deal decisively with.

“The Mambilla Hydro power project would also be given the attention needed so that more people in the state can access to power supply.”

Governor Darius Ishaku, who spoke earlier noted that people of Taraba state have seen Atiku Abubakar as their saviour in the face of insecurity.

He also said he believes Abubakar, having transversed the entire state has solution to the many problems facing citizens of the state.