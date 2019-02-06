Focus on 2019 elections, Gov. Wike tells int’l community

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the International Community to focus on the forthcoming general elections to stop the planned manipulation by the APC Federal Government.

This is as the British Government has declared that it expects the 2019 General elections to be peaceful, free and fair.

Governor Wike said it is incumbent on the international community, especially the United Kingdom, United States of America and the European Union to repeat the 2015 feat when they monitored all the processes.

He spoke on Wednesday at the Government House Port Harcourt when he granted audience to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing.

He said: “We appeal to the international community to focus on the forthcoming general elections.

“This is not the first time the international community will be doing this. In 2015, the United Kingdom, European Union and the United States actively monitored the elections “.

He said that the failed APC Federal Government was foisted on the country by the western powers.

While declaring that the Government and people of Rivers State are committed to peaceful polls, Governor Wike charged the United Kingdom to prevail on INEC and security agencies not to manipulate the elections.

“Talk to INEC and the Police to allow Nigerians to vote freely and for their votes to count. Any attempt to manipulate the elections, will make the issue to be out of control of the people “, he said.

Governor Wike said that the plot by the APC Federal Government to shutdown internet and communication access would make it impossible for the international community and stakeholders to monitor the elections.

The governor said that there can be no violence if elections are free and fair. He regretted that the legal outlet for seeking redress has been destroyed by the APC Federal Government through the attacks on the judiciary .

Earlier, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing encouraged all stakeholders to work towards peaceful and credible polls.

She said she Rivers State is important to the country, pointing out that peaceful polls in the state will have positive multiplier effect .

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing added that she was also in the state to acquaint herself with the environmental challenges facing the state.