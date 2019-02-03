Flour Mills reduces finance cost by 34% to N16.5bn

FLOUR Mills Nigeria Plc has recorded a 34 percent drop in its finance cost in the third quarter financial year ended December 31, 2018 to N16.5 billion from N25.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2017.

According to the result released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, weekend, the company’s revenue was N401 billion, for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, a decline of six percent when compared to N428 billion, of the same period last year, driven by the first six months, with third quarter, Q3 returning to top line growth.

The result reflects a notable reduction in finance cost of N16.5 billion, a significant drop of 34 percent, when compared to N25.2 billion of the same period last year.

The company recorded revenue of N297 billion for nine months ended December 31, 2018, representing a marginal decline of two percent, when compared to N304billion recorded in the same period last year. The two percent drop in revenue is disappointedly related to the logistic upheavals posed by the traffic challenges in Apapa.

Gross profit declined by -18 percent to N34 billion, compared to N41 billion in Q3’ 17. Profit Before Tax declined by -25 percent to N13.56billion, compared to N18.20billion in Q3’17.

Commenting on the result, Paul Gbededo, the Group Managing Director said: “The results are largely a reflection of our focus on driving volume growth while improving operational efficiency and ramping up strategic marketing and promotional activities to win over new market segments in our food business.