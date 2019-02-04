FirstBank sponsors Social Media Week 2019

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of the 2019 Social Media Week (SMW), Lagos, scheduled to hold this week. The 2019 event is themed; STORIES: With Great Influence Comes Great Responsibility”



The yearly event is a weeklong conference convened to provide the ideas, trends, insights and inspiration to help people and businesses understand how to achieve more in a hyper-connected world. The event features a central stage for keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, masterclasses and presentations, and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations.

FirstBank Bank in a statement said that it is sponsoring the event for the fourth time and with its participation, its digital lounge would once again be activated.

The bank said: “The FirstBank digital lounge provides a platform for engagement between the bank’s customers and other attendees at the event in a friendly and interactive manner. The lounge also provides a conducive platform to showcase FirstBank’s array of digital centric services notably Chat Banking on WhatsApp; *894# USSD banking; the mobile app, Firstmobile and the FirstBank Agent banking service, Firstmonie amongst others.

“Among the planned highlights of the bank’s participation at this year event is the #FirstBankIdeasChallenge, designed to have participants share their ideas on different banking products, their challenges and suggested approach to resolving specific issues and glitches to tasks provided on the FirstBank facebook page; www.facebook.com/firstbankofnigeria.



“A key criteria to participating at the event is for one to like the FirstBank facebook Page and get one’s friends to like the page and vote for the best ideas. The top three winners will get N500,000 each while 25 people will win N20,000 each for liking, and engaging in the campaign.”