First winner of I Go Dye’s ‘Sorting Out Raw Talent’ emerges in Warri

On Wednesday February 13, all roads led to Wellington Hotel Warri, the venue of the Delta Talent and Brain event, tagged project ‘Sorting Out Raw Talent’ (SORT) put together by Francis Agoda Path of Honour (FAPOH), an initiative of popular comedian Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye. The accreditation was billed for 9am,contestants trooped in to the venue as early as 7am. Over 5,000 registered youths with PVC and National cards came to participate.

After thorough screening of the participants by well respected judges which included popular music acts, Faze, comedian Ghana Must Go, radio OAP, Monique and music producer Nas. T. The keenly contested competition was won by comedian Douglas Oghenekaro, who went home with the sum of N500,000 and also became the Delta Talent and Brain project SORT Warri Ambassador. He will be joined by the first and second runners-up at the grand finale in Asaba.

In his speech Francis Agoda a.k.a I Go Dye, who is the organizer of Delta Talent and Brain ambassador urged the winner and the youths to be of good character and to promote peace and unity of Deltans and Nigerians. He also thanked the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting the project. I Go Dye believes this will help the youths and stop youth restiveness, thuggery and other youthful exuberance.

The high point of the event was when elderly people in their 60s came to participate in the event. Also notable acts like I Go Save, Maleke and a host of others attended the event and also to show support for Delta Talent and Brain Project SORT

Agbor audition will take place on February 21,and Asaba will be on 23 February, while the grand finale will take place at Asaba on February 27,2019.