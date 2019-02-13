Firm accused of printing election materials threatens to sue PDP

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—Contrary to reports that sensitive election materials like ballot papers are being printed in Hamtul Printing Company located in Bisichi, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, the Managing Director of the company, Leo Dilkon, has denied the report, threatening to sue Yiljap Abraham, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the state People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The PDP Campaign council had in a statement by Yiljap said happenings within the printing outfit were of serious concern as PDP was “inundated by series of reports of what appear to be clandestine activities within the company premises that are related to the production, storage, haulage and usage of sensitive election materials such as ballot papers.”

However, the company’s Managing Director, Leo Dilkon refuted the report saying Mr. Abraham was inciting the citizens against his business even when there was no such activity taking place in his company.