Fire guts Kano market, building in Sabon Gari

Kano State Fire Service says fire has destroyed four temporary shops at Kasuwar Mariri (Yan Itace) Market in Dawakin Local Government Area in Kano.

Spokesman for the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, who disclosed this in Kano, yesterday, said the four shops were razed completely.

According to him, “we received a distress call in early hours of today(yesterday) at about 2:38a.m., from one Ismail Mohammed that there was fire outbreak at the market.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 02.45 a.m to quench the fire so as not to affect other shops.”

He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

In a related development, Mohammed disclosed that at about 10:35a.m. also yesterday, two rooms also got burnt in a house along Onitsha Road in Sabon Gari, while two other rooms were slightly affected with the quick intervention of firemen.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and to desist from using instruments that could trigger fire incidents in their neighbourhoods.

He advised the people to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers to curtail fire before calling on the fire service.