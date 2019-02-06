Finally, Ambode presents 2019 budget of N852.317Bn

…Speaker challenges Ambode over N800m running cost

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, presented the much awaited proposed 2019 Appropriation Bill of N852.317 billion before members of the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage, putting to rest the face-off between the executive and the legislature over the matter.

The N852.317 billion budget was N193.683 billion less than the 2018 budget of N1.04 Trillion.

There had been claims and counter claims between the two arms of government over alleged over the budget.

Lawmakers led by the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, had threatened to impeach Governor Ambode to appear over claims that he had spent unbudgeted funds in the Appropriation Bill.

Laying the budget

Laying the budget before the lawmakers, the governor stated that the budget includes a deficit financing of N77.086bn which is expected to be sourced from internal loans and other sources.

Ambode explained that the proposed budget key components were; Recurrent Expenditure at, N389.560 billion, while the Capital Expenditure was N462.757 billion, with Capital expenditure representing 54 per cent and recurrent at 46 per cent.

Explaining reasons for the concentration on capital project, the governor stressed that the budget was targeted at completion of major infrastructure projects and smooth transition to the next administration.

He said: “Consequently, the 2019 Budget is projected to consolidate on the economic gains made so far by capitalising on realistic, budget friendly programmes and projects.

“The projected total revenue for Year 2019 is ¦ 775.231billion, of which ¦ 606.291billion is expected to be generated internally, ¦ 168.940billion is expected from Federal Transfers, while a total of N77.086 billion will be sourced through deficit financing within our medium term expenditure framework.

“In 2019, as was with our previous budgets, Economic Affairs still dominates the sectoral allocation of the proposed budget. This is due to our continued focus on the completion of major on-going projects such as: Oshodi-Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road; Agege Pen Cinema Flyover; Phase II of Aradagun-Iworo -Epeme Road, Oshodi Interchange Terminal; completion of JK Randle Complex, Onikan Stadium; Imota Rice Mill; Renovation/Furnishing of Lagos Revenue House, amongst others in order to meet their specified deliverable outcomes without any bias or prejudice to others.

“The overall Budget performance as at November 2018 stood at 60 percent representing N574,206 billion with actual cumulative total revenue of N530,192 billion representing 64 per cent Capital Expenditure closed at ¦ 311,930 billion representing 49per cent and Recurrent Expenditure performed at N262,276 billion, representing 82 per cent.

“We are confident that the revenues of the state will improve this year by consolidating on the already established public financial management and technology-driven revenue reforms; through data integration and use of multi-payment channels.”

Obasa speaks on allegations

Receiving, the budget, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr. Obasa appreciated the Governor for presenting the 2019 budget after series of misconceptions in public space.

Obasa acknowledged the interventions and role played by some influential and concerned personalities towards ensuring peace reign in Lagos as well as the quick presentation of the budget.

He said: “All the arms of government must work together to ensure economic growth and human development. We also need to know that infrastructure of the state is crucial, and the position of Lagos State is germane in Nigeria and its West African suburbs.

“Being the fifth largest economy in Africa, everything must be done to sustain the leadership quality of Lagos State in all spheres.”

Obasa explained that the fallout of the budget brawl had led to series of negative publications, which he said were being sponsored by a faceless group called, Legislative Probity and Accountability, LPA, led by one Olu Fajana with its pseudonym.

His words: “This started immediately the misunderstanding between the Executive and Legislature came up in respect of the 2019 budget; which means that such could not be ruled out to have emanated from the Executive.

“A section of the media has even been mischievously misled into sensationally writing all manners of write-ups against this assembly.

“Some of our friends in the media are personalising the issue thereby, misinforming the public. The fact of the matter is that the issue is between one arm of government and another. What was at stake then was nothing but the matter of appropriation.

“Unfortunately, no one from the Executive has risen to refute the baseless allegations. Since no one has come up to address this, it is incumbent on us then to come forward and debunk the allegations.

“This is also an opportunity to shed more light on unsubstantiated allegations regarding financial misappropriation, which is a clearly well-orchestrated campaign to disrepute my character and integrity as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and by implication tarnish the image of the legislative arm of the state government.

“It must be known that the monthly running cost of the Lagos State House of Assembly covers the entire expenditure of the House comprising the 40 elected legislators and the administration of over 700 staff. It includes sundry items such as travels, training (both local and overseas) office running and maintenance, vehicles, entertainment, publicity, security, protocols, logistics and administrative costs among others.

“As an arm of government, we are not at odds with the Governor over anything. Rather, we are diligently playing our roles in contributing to the transparent and accountable governance that has made Lagos the envy of all and a model frame of reference in terms of development in this political dispensation.

“We need to remind ourselves that democracy is about institutions and we must all learn to protect this. We must not, in whatever circumstance, derogate or smear this institution. Failure to do so will affect our democracy.

Promises speedy passage, calls for violence free polls

“As we hope that the 2019 budget will be of great benefit to the people of Lagos State, we however appeal to His Excellency and Lagosians to give us sufficient time to enable the House do a thorough job on a financial document that has great influence on the lives of the people”, he said.

Besides, he said: “We are your representatives here in the House of Assembly and we are duty bound to do justice to every sector of the state’s economy.”

The House later, adjourned sitting till February 12 by 10 a.m.