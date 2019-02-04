Fighting mosquitoes in Kano: 3 sisters die in sleep after using insecticide

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano—Three sisters living at Badawa Layout of Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano State, have died in their sleep after spraying insecticide in their house at night.

The sisters— Walida, 22; Zakiya, 20, and Wasila, 18—daughters of a businessman, Alhaji Salisu, went to bed Saturday only for their lifeless bodies to be discovered yesterday morning.

One of their neighbours said the young ladies might have sprayed insecticide in their room, which could be responsible for their fate.

Kano is known for excessive mosquitoes presence, which compels many people to abuse insecticides to seek relief from their bites.

Meanwhile, spokesman of Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the tragedy, said their bodies have been taken to hospital for autopsy.