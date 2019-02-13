Fidelity Bank wins Bank of The Year at Leadership Award

By Princewill Ekwujuru

Fidelity Bank Plc has clinched the award for Bank of the Year at this year’s edition of the Leadership Awards 2018.

The bank won the prestigious award in recognition of its unparalleled commitment to growing the nation’s economy by supporting the agricultural industry and consistently enhancing the development and competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

Receiving the award on behalf of the bank at the presentation ceremony, Deputy Managing Director, DMD, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mohammed Balarabe said: “We are greatly honoured to be recognised as the 2018 Bank of the Year and as one of the most supportive banks aiding the growth of the agriculture and MSME sectors, which are critical sectors of the economy.”