FG’s maintenance policy’s to empower Nigeria — Fashola

ABUJA—THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, yesterday, said the recently approved National Infrastructure Maintenance Framework was a choice of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to drive the small business sector, skill utilization and to move the economy from growth without jobs to growth driven by new jobs that reward services.

Addressing newsmen at a conference in Abuja, attended also by Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as Parastatals and Members of the National Assembly, among other stakeholders, Fashola said that the Framework, which applies to public buildings for now, would ultimately extend to other public assets like roads, bridges, rail, power installations and other infrastructure of a public nature.

The Minister, who said the Framework was approved on January 9, 2018, explained that the Federal Executive Council’s approval meant that “after decades of agonizing about lack of maintenance, the Buhari government has chosen to act”, describing it as “policy decision of enormous profundity”, as, according to him, “the records do not indicate that any such policy decision has previously been taken at the federal level.”

He also said the decision to approve the Framework was provoked by a memorandum from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing that challenged the conventional thinking that “Nigeria does not have a maintenance culture.”

He said: “The memorandum argued and FEC agreed, that maintenance of infrastructure, whether public or private, is not a cultural issue but an economic one.”