FG to host Natl summit to review Buhari’s “Change Agenda”

The Federal Government says it will host the maiden edition of the National Policy and Development (N-POD) Summit to review the change agenda of the Buhari led administration.

Mallam Ibrahim Hassan, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Policy Development & Analysis said this on Sunday in Abuja.

Hassan said the summit, holding on Tuesday, would review the change agenda, highlight successes recorded, challenges and lessons learnt.

According to him, “The summit, which comes up in a few days will help generate inputs that will assist government in service delivery to the people.

“The theme of the summit is ‘Interrogating the Change Agenda: Challenges and Lessons Learnt’.

“It will also help to collate inputs, analyse and make available to the drivers of the change agenda, for better planning and implementation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office with a promise of “change” amidst plethora of challenges that pose existential threat to Nigerians and Nigeria.

“With no easy way out of the inherited challenges, the government was confronted with two choices.

“The choices were either the government does the right things of repositioning the country and deliver services to the people or do the wrong and deepen the suffering of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Hassan said that the government chose to do the right things by repositioning and securing the country.

“Since the federal government’s change agenda is a journey with growth and development as the ultimate goals, there is need for a review of the journey so far.

“We want to communicate the milestones that have been covered, analyse the challenges encountered in the course of implementing the various policies of government and of course plan for a better future,” Hassan said.(NAN)