FG to complete OB3 pipelines project 2nd Qtr 2019 – Baru

Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says the the Federal Government’s “OB3” gas pipelines project will be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

Baru gave the assurance on Thursday at the official inauguration of the Egbaoma Gas Plant in Ebedei Community, Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta.

The Egbaoma Gas Plant is a subsidiary of the PNG Gas Limited.

The “OB3″ project is expected to boost domestic gas supply and also address, among others, the persistent gas flaring in the country.

“The two billion standard cubic feet (2bscfd) capacity OB3 gas project is expected to be completed by second quarters of 2019,” he said.

Baru said that NNPC was committed to the Federal Government’s aspiration as expressed in the gas, environmental and domestic gas utilisation policies.

He also said that the corporation was pursing aggressive growth in the domestic gas supply capacity from the current 1.7bscfd to 5bscfd in the medium term.

The GMD urged gas operators, whose investment are close to the Egbaoma Gas Plant and the OB3 pipelines, to collaborate with the PNG Gas Limited to supply gas to maximise the plant’s capacity.

“The development of this gas plant fit squarely into the Federal Government gas aspiration of using gas as an enabler for energy independence, industrial development, commerce and environmental and social sustainability.

“This plant is the only onshore third-party gas extraction and fractionalisation plant of its kind in Nigeria and a mascot of new gas revolution.

“The achievement is by no means a great feat, the conceptualisation and actualisation of this dream has reinforced NNPC’s confidence in the potential of Nigerian indigenous companies,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Charles Osezua, Chairman, Owel-Linkso and Director in PNG Gas Limited, said that the company was established at a cost of 60 million U.S dollars.

Osezua said the gas plant had an operational capacity of 30 million standard cubic feet of Wet Gas daily.

According to him, the gas plant off took Wet Gas from the Platform Petroleum/Newcross JV Flow Station to produce Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Propane, Lean Gas and Natural Gas Liquid (NGL).

He said that the company currently had a staff strength of about 500 and 60 per cent from the Niger Delta, adding that its relationship with the host community was cordial.

“Egbaoma Gas Plant has produced over 35,000 Metric tons of gas for Nigerian domestic market since inception.

“We have also achieved excellent health, safety, and environment performance of about 1.3 million man hour operations without time lost to injury,” he said.

Osezua also urged the government to create the enabling environment for the operators to invest in the gas sector in line with the Federal Government objectives to the benefit of Nigerians.

Also, the Managing Director of PNG Gas, Mr Gabriel Ilenreh, presented an overview of the Egbaoma Gas Plant at the occasion.