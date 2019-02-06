FG to boost gold mining in  Osun, others

By Gbenga Olarinoye

OSOGBO—THE Federal Government has struck a partnership with the Osun and Kebbi state governments to develop gold mining.

The pilot scheme of the Presidential Initiative to streamline gold mining for the benefit of the people, the artisans and the governments, is soon to be launched.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Osun State governor, Adesina Adeniyi, three other states – Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara – which possess mineral resources in large volume, are also to enjoy the federal government’s partnership, to boost the plan to diversify the nation’s economy from its reliance on oil

The initiative in Osun, Kebbi and other states, is based on the volume of available gold deposits and the willingness of the state governments to develop the mining sector to generate resources, and to create jobs for their people.

“Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, is excited about the prospects in the plan for his people who will reap the benefits while his government will get the opportunity to boost its IGR.

“I look forward to the effects this will have on our people with the job opportunities and the chance for a better life for our people who are ready to take advantage of the natural resources they have in their backyard.

“For us as a government, we will improve on our revenue generation and therefore have the resources to be able to cater for the needs of our people.