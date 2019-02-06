FG signs MoU for production of international passports in Nigeria

The federal government of Nigeria, FG, has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU for the production of international passports in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, signed the agreement with Iris Smarts Technology Limited and the Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting PLC to begin the production of international passports in Nigeria.

Speaking at MoU signing in Abuja, Dambazau said the agreement was the right thing to do.

According to him, “I am glad we have decided that it’s the right thing to do. The platform is already there, it’s only for us to key into it.

“Iris has an existing contract with the Nigerian government and they have the technology. They will work with the Nigeria Security, Printing and Minting PLC to actualise this plan,” he said.