FG repositioning its information management machinery – Isu-Gekpe

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Ms Grace Isu-Gekpe, says the Federal Government is repositioning its information management machinery, to respond accurately to ever increasing need for publicising government policies and programmes.

Isu-Gekpe said this on Monday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a capacity building workshop for Resident Information Officers (RIOs) and Heads of Federal Information Centres.

Declaring open the five-day workshop, she charged participants to recommit and rededicate themselves to effecting the needed change.

“In this era, government information management system will be tuned to respond adequately and decisively to the challenges of managing information in a democratic society, more importantly in this electioneering period.

“We are all aware that the Ministry of Information and Culture is the image and soul of the nation. It is the bridge between government and the governed.

“If we do not effectively communicate government activities to Nigerians and the world, the efforts of other government ministries and agencies will be unknown, unsung and unrecognised.”

The permanent secretary urged the participants to rise up to the challenge of building a competitive government information system.

She said that the workshop was organised to educate participants on the expected conduct at their posts and how best to revive and invigorate government information management machinery.

She said the participants would be educated on how best to make use of the FGNiapp and the ministry’s website.

The permanent secretary underscored the need for the RIOs and heads of FICs to make use of the two channels and assist in populating them with information on government activities.