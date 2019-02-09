Fed Govt to increase N-Power beneficiaries to 1.5million, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari remained the only credible candidate that can take Nigeria to the next level of development.

Osinbajo said if re-elected, the Buhari administration will take the number of N-Power beneficiaries to 1.5 million.

The duo insisted that the re-election of President Buhari will set Nigeria on the path of socio-economic development

They spoke during a visit to the palace of Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

Osinbajo said: “We are seeking second term to consolidate on the good work which we have brought to Nigeria as we are poised to build a prosperous Nigeria for Nigerians.

“We want to engage 1.5million youths to cushion the unemployment menace in the country. We will do this by increasing the number of beneficiaries of N-Power scheme from its present 500,000 to 1.5million.

“The statistics increment will help to absorb 1.5million youths out of 1.7million graduates that our country produces every year. Though we have started loan scheme to support the economy through what we tagged ‘traders’ money’ but we will strengthen this scheme by establishing entrepreneur bank that will be responsible for this initiative. “We are taking seriously the issue of electricity to attract investors. We will complement on our achievement on this sector as part of efforts to build a new Nigeria that everyone will be proud of.