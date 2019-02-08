Feb. 16 Poll: We shouldn’t return Nigeria to irresponsible leadership—Buhari

….Only fools call tradermoni vote buying—Osoba

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the February 16 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday pleaded with Nigerians not to allow the country return to the era of irresponsible government.

President Buhari who made the plea at the occasion of the presentation of the book “Nigeria on firmer ground, towards lasting peace and progress” at the Old Banquet of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that his administration has delivered on its campaign promises.

He said, “Coming just a week to the commencement of the 2019 general elections, there is no doubt that today’s event is very significant as the electorate is being offered more insights into the achievements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration since we came to office in 2015.

“From the accounts of all the earlier speakers and what can be gleaned from the book, supported by verifiable facts and figures on projects and programmes implemented in almost every State of the Federation, it is clear that our administration has delivered substantially on our campaign promises.

“Riding on the wave of the CHANGE Agenda which we anchored on making positive impact in the three priority areas of security, economy and fighting corruption, I am convinced that we have made real progress and we are poised to do more by taking Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL of development, prosperity, peace and stability.

“We are also poised to make life – changing progress in infrastructure, agriculture, social investments, and much more.

“From returning the economy to sustainable growth, degrading Boko Haram terrorists, boldly confronting the monster called corruption, history will remember this Administration as one that did what it promised and charted the path for a future of which we can all be proud.

“Going round the country in the past weeks on our campaign stops, I believe that our message emphasizing the need to stick to the winning team and not risk returning our country to irresponsible leadership, at any level of government, has resonated with the people.

“Their stock-in-trade is the avaricious plunder of our national assets and resources, and ordinary Nigerians are quite aware of their conduct in government.”

He further said, “Our simple message to the Nigerian electorate is to give us four more years to build and consolidate on the foundations we have painstakingly laid so that we shall all reap the benefits of what we have planted in all sectors of our society.

“We have proved better managers of our national assets and the limited resources available to us than past administrations, and we are committed to entrenching higher levels of accountability and transparency in the years ahead.

“As the nation prepares to give her citizens the opportunity to choose their leaders and representatives in the next few weeks, I urge all Nigerians to exercise their civic duty in an atmosphere of peace and security.

“Let us remember that elections will come and go, but we need a country in which to live. I am appealing to our youths: do not allow yourselves to be used by desperate politicians to violate the sanctity of the ballot and endanger our country. I assure you that the security agencies will protect you as you go out to vote without fear of violence or molestation.”

He commended the Presidential Media Team, the Buhari Media Organisation and other stakeholders for allegedly helping Nigerians to understand more of what his administration had done by producing the book, and presenting it to the public.

Also speaking, the former Governor of Ogun state, Olusegun Osoba described those equating the TraderMoni programme of the Federal Government and the Bank of Industry to vote-buying as fools.

Calling a revolving loan given to the market women to aid their petty trading vote buying, he said, was nothing but foolery.

According to him, the government had said before its implementation across the country, that the fund was approved by the National Assembly.

He also described the current Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, as a conspirator frustrating President Buhari’s return for second term.

He said in the 2003 election, the total votes cast for the President was 1.6m while as governors, they got a total of about one million.

He said that the court described what happened in Ogun State as criminal, adding, “It is not my words but that of the court.”

In other serious nations, he said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should have been impeached.

He said that the that government could not account for the 600000 votes.

“President Buhari won in 2003. He won in 2007. They rigged it and they cannot rig again.”