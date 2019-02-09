Feb. 16 Poll: Northern Elders endorse Buhari

…Disassocite self from NEF endorsement of Atiku

…May God choose the best- Tallen

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Gabriel Ewepu

A group of northern elders under the umbrella of Kungiyar Dattawan Area Initiative, KDAI, on Saturday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari candidature in the forthcoming presidential election.

The northern elders also dissociated themselves from the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

But one of the members of KDAI and former deputy governor of Plateau state, Mrs Pauline Tallen has said that God should choose the best for the country.

The group while addressing journalists on its endorsement of President Buhari said that its position was after a long and fruitful consultation with its members from all parts of the north.

According to the prepared text read by General Paul Tarfa, retd, “We have unanimously decided to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as our choice in the forthcoming election.

2019: Northern leaders disagree over Buhari’s re-election

“We have made this choice after a deep reflection into what President Buhari stands for in the history , politics, social and moral life of Nigeria at this time.

“In the last three and half years since he took over as President of this country, President Buhari and his administration waged a relentless fight against corruption in all aspects of our national life. That is why Nigerians should accord him another four years in office in order to push forward with the fight.

“This year’s election cycles is the first one in Nigeria which is not awash in money diverted from public treasuries. Nigerians are free to make their choices without negative and corrosive influence of money that was visible in many elections in the past.

“This is a very important development and we are confident that a fresh mandate for President Buhari will lead to better consolidation of all gains until it becomes the norm in this country.

“It is in view of the foregoing major achievements. The northern elders under the KDAI have disassociated ourselves from the endorsement of any candidate other than President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Speaking to journalists, the former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said that despite the alleged bad economic situation in the country before the APC-led government came on board in 2015, President Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises.

He said with a renewed mandate, the APC government would take the country to a higher level.

On her part, the former deputy governor of Plateau state Mrs. Pauline Tallen said that President Buhari has achieved a lot within a short period.

Reminded that the north has another candidate in the person of Alhjai Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate who also has large followers in the north and has been endorsed by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, she said “may God choose the best.”

In his opening remarks, Prof. Auwalu Yadudu said it was not in the character of elders to make noise and certainly not in the character of northern elders to pick quarrel in the public

He noted that some elders from the zone met some time ago but without the mandate of the people spoke on what was not approved, adding that with the election close by, keeping quiet was no longer golden.