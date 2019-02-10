Feb. 16 Poll: Make Sure You Vote, Saraki to Nigerians

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of Saturday’s Presidential election, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians who have collected their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) across the nation to ensure that they come out to vote in massive numbers.

Saraki who doubles as the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, who highlighted several reasons why Nigerians need to participate en mass in the forthcoming elections, stressed that with a high voter turn-out, the results of the election cannot be manipulated.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said “We have all seen how the last four years have gone. It is time for Nigerians across the nation to choose economic growth over poverty; choose security over the growing and fast spreading insecurity; and choose competent leadership over leadership that is outdated.

“If you have ever questioned if Nigeria can be better, coming out to vote and bringing your friends and relatives who have PVCs out to vote next Saturday will be your answer. It is not enough to tweet about this government or share WhatsApp broadcasts, the time has come for all Nigerians to take their future in their hands and vote for visionary leaders, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and the PDP slate of candidates who are promising a Better Nigeria and are ready to make Nigeria work again.”

The Senate President also called on all young Nigerians of voting age to see this election as a test of the strength of their numbers, said however that with 51 percent of the voters on the register being youths, they make up the most crucial voting bloc.

Saraki sad, “To the young people of our nation, I want you to know that you cannot afford to just sit on the sidelines any longer. All across the world, young people like you are deciding who will lead their nations. The youth of Nigeria have an opportunity this time around to become the deciding factor.

“I have read a lot of comments about young people saying that they won’t vote because their votes do not matter and that people want to rig the election. Here’s my answer: “If you vote, they can’t rig!” The more people that come out to vote, the less likely it is for those that want to manipulate the results to do so — its a simple mathematics. It is the numbers of registered voters who failed to come out and vote that the riggers seek to manipulate in inflating votes for a candidate or group of candidates.

“I urge you all, take this election seriously, and together, we can make history together by saving Nigeria’s future.”