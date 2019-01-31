Father of slain policeman gives Edo CP 72 hours to retract claim that son was a cultist

Denies meeting with the Police boss

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—The father of the slain Police Sergeant, Monday Osia Ehigie, who was reportedly killed by suspected cultists at Nomayo junction along Sakponba Road in Ikpoba Okha local government Area of Edo State, has come out to say his son was not a cultist.

Father of the deceased policeman, Chief Imafidon Osia Ehigie, in a statement in Benin, yesterday, charged the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to retract his statement that his son was s cult member within 72 hours or face the consequences.

He also denied having any meeting with the Commissioner confirming that his son was a cult member after his death.

In a statement allegedly credited to CP Mr. Hakeem Odumosu after the killing of the Police Sergeant, he was reported to have said that the deceased police officer was a cult member.

He was quoted to have said: “It was alleged that the officer belonged to a cult group, he was fighting on the side of his group with rival cult group.

“That was what led to his death. Three people lost their lives in the fight, the police officer and two others.

“I have gone to see his family. It is a cult killing and the officer was cult member”

A father’s supsicions

However, the father of the policeman noted that the assertion of the Police Commissioner “was not only lost in between naked lies, but a dislocation of an official channel of dissemination of verified information from an organised system that uphold professional modalities.”

He denied ever meeting with the Commissioner on such grounds, saying “I received the sad news of my son’s death and never met with Commissioner of Police nor did he commiserate with me anywhere let alone confirming from me.”

He condemned what he viewed as misinformation and unconfirmed hasty comment by the Police boss.

The bereaved father also expressed his belief that it has a separate end to serve in apparently seeking to orchestrate the denial of the payment of due entitlements to a worthy and committed officer, who in the course of duty paid the supreme prize.