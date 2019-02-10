Fashola urges creative industry to project President Buhari’s positive values

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has urged the creative industry to deploy their talents to project positive values of integrity and dignity which President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration represents.

Fashola gave this challenge at a meeting with executive committee of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, (TAMPPAN), held in Lagos.

He said it had become imperative for Nigerians to understand that the cardinal issue of contest in the Feb. 16 and March 2 general election was that of the change ideology.

He said the Buhari-led administration had continued to pursue this with verifiable indices in the best interest of the larger society rather than a few.

Fashola also reminded them of showbiz stars in the West, like former US President Roland Reagan and former Governor of California, Arnold Shwazeneggar, who made mark in political office.

“It is important you continue to help propagate the message of change.

“And if you look in other jurisdictions, you will see that not only at election times do artistes and thespians play a very important role in shaping the minds and the understanding of people.

“They also get involved and throw their hearts in the ring to serve and I want to suggest that your case here should not be different.

“So, there is room for everybody but we need to get involved. You really need to get involved and there is a lot of work to do. We need every good hand that we can find,” Fashola said.

Earlier, the President of TAMPPAN, Mr Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, lauded the performance of the Buhari administration.

Amusan pledged the association’s commitment to lend its support to the President’s campaign and demanded consideration of their members at all levels of governance.

News men reports that highlight of the event was the presentation of N500,000 cheque by the TAMPPAN executive to Fashola, as their contribution for the re-election of President Buhari. (NAN)