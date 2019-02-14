Fake news: Edo Govt distances self from error-ridden document, cautions public on antics of mischief makers

The Edo State Government has advised the public to disregard the error-ridden statement on minor changes in the calendar of the 2018/2019 academic session, said to have emanated from the Ministry of Education, noting that the error-ridden document, which is making the rounds on social media is the handiwork of mischief makers, and not the approved document earlier released by the ministry.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. (Barr.) Emmanuel Agbale, the state government said that though the ministry made an announcement regarding the minor changes in the calendar of the 2018/2019 academic session, “the version being circulated on social media is different from the one issued by the Ministry of Education.”

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to an error-laden announcement supposedly emanating from Edo State Ministry of Education on social media. Our initial reaction was to ignore it and not dignify the author with a response.

It has however become expedient that we respond and set the records straight with facts.

“We want to state clearly that while it is true that the Ministry did make an announcement as regards minor changes in the calendar of the 2018/2019 academic session, the version being circulated on social media is different from the one issued by the Ministry.

“This obviously is the work of mischief makers bent on rubbishing the image of the Ministry and this administration’s huge investment in the education sector which has made our educational system one of the best in the country.”

He said that when the fake document being circulated on social media is placed alongside the original copy of the announcement signed by the Honourable Commissioner, the following discrepancies stand out: “The date on the original copy is handwritten while the date on the circulated fake copy is type-written; in line with the official format of writing memos and government announcement, the paragraphs in the original copy are numbered as against the unnumbered paragraphs in the fake copy; there is a discrepancy in the signature in the fake copy and that of the Honourable Commissioner.

You can check other documents signed by the Honourable Commissioner to further confirm this.”

Others are: “The original announcement used a paper with black and white logo of the Ministry while the fake one in circulation used a coloured logo; and there are no errors in the spellings in the original version. ‘Holiday’ and ‘Tuesday’ are well spelt and the sentences are well structured.”

The commissioner stressed that, “from these, it is obvious that the fake document is the handiwork of mischief makers and enemies of the state, who are disgruntled with the progress being made in the education sector in the State.”