Excitement, as AGN disburses Saraki’s N5m lifeline to ailing actors

Ailing actors heaved a sigh of relief during the week as the National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Mr. Ejezie Emeka Rollas made good his promise of judiciously disbursing the N5 million donated by the senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki to the Actors Guild Foundation,AGF.

The foundation was set up last year by the leadership of the Guild to give back to its ailing members and the society at large. Some of the beneficiaries including, veteran actress, Mrs.Patience Oseni; Mr.Tunde Alabi; Mr.Stanley Okoronkwo; Mr. Haruna Mohammed and Mrs. Obiageli Molobe were excited and thankful to the senate president for the gesture.

Oseni, who spoke through her daughter, Dr, Mrs Augusta Akomolafe expressed gratitude to the senate president. She also thanked all the actors for their contributions towards her mother’s health. The veteran actress has been down with stroke for some years now.

On his own, veteran actor, Tunde Alabi who had his right leg amputated in 2016, as a result of complications from diabetes prayed for AGN president, describing the gesture as “something that is tremendous.”

Meanwhile, thanking the senate president for his kindness, Chairman of the foundation, Mr. Segun Arinze said: “ The essence of setting up the foundation is to care for one another. It will not only be beneficial to the older generations but also, for the present ones. Because of their incapacitation, they are unable to work and since they cannot work, they cannot pay their dues that would help them when the need arise. This is a better initiative than going cap in hand begging for assistance whenever they fall ill. This gesture by the senate president will go a long way in helping a lot of ailing actors. I encourage other good spirited Nigerians to follow the footsteps of the senate president. It is a great kindness to the Nollywood family and we appreciate it.”

Also,calling on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to support the foundation, AGN president assured that the gesture would be wisely utilized so as to enable the actors who have been bringing happiness to our homes would be back on their feet again.