Ex-corper invents potential Olympics sport

By Ben Efe

Nimo community in Awka, Anambra State, witnessed the birth of a new sport… Offsight Race!

Dignitaries who graced the demonstration of the sport at the Assumption Catholic Church play ground Nimo, agreed that if given the necessary support, Offsight Race has the potential to be an Olympic Sport in the years to come.

Competitors are blindfolded in a specially designed suit and made to race or walk in a seven-lane track and they are required to maintain a steady course. Successful athletes automatically qualify for the next stage, while those who stray off course have the chance to try again twice. The sport is both for able-bodied and physically challenged athletes and open to persons off all ages.

The inventor Chukwudi Ikedinma, said he was inspired to create the game during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days adding that the major purpose of the sport was to task the mind to produce mental focus.

“My aim for initiating Offsight Race is to make people happy most especially the physically challenged. This is a sport they can compete side by side able-bodied persons.

“It is my wish that this sport becomes popular around the world. It is a sport that can bring people together and it is also a fun game.

“Of course this is just the start and I expect that people with ideas will still want to contribute so that it can be more interesting and more embracing without us losing out the original idea,” said Ikedinma.