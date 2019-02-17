Ex-BBN housemates endorse Heritage Bank’s Octopus for seamless operations

THE Heritage Bank’s revolutionary advanced intelligent digital experience, known as Octopus has been endorsed by the 2018 Big Brother Double Wahala (season-3) housemates for its ground breaking innovative solution, crafted to meet the demands of an ever-growing active population with the aim to create and transfer wealth to stakeholders.

Four of the 20 contestants, who were engaged with a task that served to launch the bank’s product and have continued to use advanced intelligent digital experience to grow their businesses unanimously attested that Octopus was the new green way to engage markets, shop bank, making payment of goods and services very seamlessly.

Meanwhile, they also commended Heritage Bank for its strategic growth to meet customers’ needs and revolutionalise the banking sector with the upward review of daily transaction limits for Octopus transactions to N200, 000 for Heritage Bank registered users.

The four housemates- Leo Dasilva (Leo), Uloma Iheme (Ifu Ennada), Tobi Bakre and Omololu Shomuyiwa (Lolu), who visited the bank’s head office in Lagos, met with senior management of the institution.

Octopus by Heritage Bank represents an omnichannel multi-platform experience squarely targeted at the customers of tomorrow; young, smart, professional, tech-savvy pioneers of the new digital economy. Bank agnostic, Octopus will provide all customers of any Nigerian Bank the opportunity to access a platform that consolidates and connects all their bank accounts delivering convenience and ease of access to an innovative platform and digital community.

The platform owes numerous benefits to the users including enabling small businesses to key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, social integration, retention strategy, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry, movie show time and news.