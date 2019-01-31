Ex-banker allegedly transfered customers’ N2.4m to friends’ accounts

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A former banker, Kazeem Olawuwo, was yesterday charge before a Lagos magistrate’s court sitting at Igbosere, for allegedly transferring customers’ N2.4 million fraudulently.

Olawuwo, 37, was arraigned alongside his female friend, Risikatu Wahab, 35, on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud and stealing, preferred against them by the Police.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences in October 2016 and April 2018, at the Orile Iganmu branch of the bank, where he worked.

He said: “Olawuwo used his position as a staff of the bank to fraudulently transfer a total of N2.4 million to different accounts.”

The prosecutor stated that the monies were transferred in tranches from different customers’ accounts to Olawuwo’s friends’ accounts.

He said the second defendant, Wahab, was one of Olawuwo’s friends who received the monies with the knowledge that the transaction was fraudulent.

Mameh said: “Olawuwo fraudulently transferred N500, 000 to Wahab from a customer’s account.”

The prosecutor said that Olawuwo transferred a total of N1.9 million to one Kazeem Olarewaju still at large, adding that the transfer to Olarewaju was done five different times.

He said all the monies belonged to the bank.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 287 (7), 365 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Ruling on their bail, Magistrate M. F. Onamusi, granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

She adjourned the case until February 26 for mention.