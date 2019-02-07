Ex-agitators want review of pipeline surveillance contract

By Gab Ejuwa

Ex-agitators, on the platform of Federated Niger Delta Communities of Nigeria, have demanded the review of pipeline surveillance contract in the Excravos-Warri evacuation line to accom-modate ex-agitators to forestall any form of crisis in the region.

The ex-agitators, in a letter by Abuge Mene, Chairman, and Wilson Boyo, addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed dissatisfaction “with the negative politics the handlers of the contract are playing in the Escravos-Warri zone, by awarding the contract to some party loyalists living outside the zone without considering the ex-agitators.”

They explained in the letter that they had written several letters to the company to draw its attention to the anomalies in the Escravos-Warri zone, which led to the hijack of the contract by few for political gains.

They said: “We demand total and immediate review of the pipeline surveillance contract to accommodate the ex-agitators to forestall any form of uprising that may thwart the aim of this project and give the Federal Government a negative image.”